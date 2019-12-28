AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.62

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6203 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Vice ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

ACT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

