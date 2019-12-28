Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) to Issue $0.01 — Dividend

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

HDGE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 209,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,047. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

