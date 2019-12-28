Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NERD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 20,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116. Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

