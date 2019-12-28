AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

