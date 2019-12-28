KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.74 (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7363 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KEMX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

