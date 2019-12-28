Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

