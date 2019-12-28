Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 229,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.71. 52,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

