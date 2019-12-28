United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

