Short Interest in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Declines By 23.0%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UONEK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407. Urban One has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

