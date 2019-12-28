Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Declines By 22.0%

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 8,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $5.35 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

