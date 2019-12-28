Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 639,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,667. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

