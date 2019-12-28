UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPT. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

