Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:UNB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 12,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 16.33%.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
