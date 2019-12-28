Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:UNB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 12,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.