Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.58. 383,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Timken has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

