Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Update

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $9.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $795.04. 21,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $513.98 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.46.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,355 shares of company stock valued at $882,489. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

