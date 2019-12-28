Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

UBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

