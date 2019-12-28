Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Increases By 27.8%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,139.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 29.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. 181,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
