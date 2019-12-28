Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 285,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 219,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.56. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

