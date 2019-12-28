Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,087. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $176.27 and a 12-month high of $301.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.38.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

