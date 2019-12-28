Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.47. 572,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

