Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 1,604,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

