TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TU stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 304,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

