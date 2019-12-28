Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Ardor has a total market cap of $39.61 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

