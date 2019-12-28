Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.44 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, OKEx, HitBTC and Exmo. Zcash has a market capitalization of $234.32 million and $104.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001437 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,283,656 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinut, Crex24, Gate.io, Poloniex, C2CX, WEX, Upbit, BigONE, Altcoin Trader, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, OKEx, BCEX, CoinExchange, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bitinka, Graviex, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, GOPAX, Allcoin, Cryptohub, YoBit, OTCBTC, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Binance, Ovis, Gemini, Exmo, LBank, BitBay, Liquid, Bithumb, CoinEx, LocalTrade, Huobi, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Kraken, Tux Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.