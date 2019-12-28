Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0057

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,757.00 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

