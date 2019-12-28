Loki Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and $9,645.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,897,459 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

