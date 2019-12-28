Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Tether has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $25.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex, OOOBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, QBTC, TOPBTC, BitForex, C2CX, LBank, Bit-Z, IDCM, BitMart, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, ZB.COM, UEX, FCoin, Kryptono, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Trade By Trade, MBAex, ABCC, BigONE, Bittrex, CoinEx, OKEx, Binance, IDAX, B2BX, Upbit, Coinut, Huobi, Bibox, CoinTiger, TDAX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Exmo, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Kraken, Iquant, CoinBene, BtcTurk, EXX, Liqui, Poloniex, Instant Bitex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

