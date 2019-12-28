Carebit One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $21,059.00 and $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 193.1% against the dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010428 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006060 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,473,387 coins and its circulating supply is 143,080,307 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

