Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

