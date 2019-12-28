Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.