Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBM opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

