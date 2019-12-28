Zacks: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $29.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Morphic an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07. Morphic has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

