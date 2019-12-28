American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

