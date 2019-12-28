Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$80.45

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$67.12 and a 52-week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.