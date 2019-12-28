TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCG BDC.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. TCG BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

