Analysts Set Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Price Target at $11.50

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 228,282 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Textainer Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 447,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

