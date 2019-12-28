Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

FTF opened at $9.59 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Dividend History for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

