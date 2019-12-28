Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 on January 3rd

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8014 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

NYSEARCA:XLV opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $103.24.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

