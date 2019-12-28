Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans — Dividend of $0.19

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 60.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:JEQ opened at $8.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 on January 3rd
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 on January 3rd
DTF Tax Free Income Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
DTF Tax Free Income Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.19
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.19
Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37
Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report