Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans — Dividend of $0.19

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 60.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:JEQ opened at $8.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.