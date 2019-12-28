Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

CCZ opened at $59.00 on Friday. Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

