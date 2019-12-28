Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $295.69 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00022286 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Binance and Allcoin. Qtum has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and approximately $295.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005788 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,018,716 coins and its circulating supply is 96,268,696 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Exrates, Iquant, HitBTC, Crex24, Liqui, BigONE, Binance, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinone, OKEx, GOPAX, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bibox, ABCC, Kucoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Bithumb, Livecoin, Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank, BitForex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Liquid, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, Bitbns, Ovis, BCEX, ZB.COM, Coindeal, Gate.io, EXX, Huobi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

