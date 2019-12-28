Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:PZA opened at C$9.70 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$8.41 and a one year high of C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.78.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

