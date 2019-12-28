Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.67.

