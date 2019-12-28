Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.77. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$24.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

