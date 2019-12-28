UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.63. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 302.9% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

