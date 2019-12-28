Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

