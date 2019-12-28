Zacks: Analysts Expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Cincinnati Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.