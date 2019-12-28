Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.