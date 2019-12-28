GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 208,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 193,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

