Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

